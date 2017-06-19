We cannot deny the fact that the world is such a huge place but I cant agree to the saying that there are things on Earth that even science and technology cannot explain, because as scientists, we believe that everything can be explained. Maybe not this time, perhaps in the future. Everything takes time so we have to be a little patient in all researches that we do.
Nature My Inspiration and Main Ingredient
