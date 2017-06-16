The 15 Minute Battle

Join, or Die was the famous first political cartoon ever penned by Benjamin Franklin and inspired by the French! I just love how integrated the French are into American history! This cartoon was the first of its kind; printed in Pennsylvania Gazette in 1754. So how did the French arouse this drawing? Well, due to their continuous argument over landholdings in America, Benjamin Franklin started to see his fine country as fragmented; a country that needed putting back together to be at full strength. And well, he had a point! How can you expect to thrive as a country whilst someone else is claiming big chunks of it?