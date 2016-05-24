Cleaning Dresses has Become an Art

I received a call from a sorority sister last night. She asked me to do the prom dress of her youngest sister. I couldn't say no to her request after all what we've been through in college. I've seen her sister once or twice. She has a plain face, fair skin, and skinny body tone. I remember that she used to join the basketball team in high school. I've seen her with shorts and shirts only. According to my friend, her sister didn't change that much. I decided to accept the project not only because we're sorority sister. Also, I realized how exciting this project is for me. I see this as a challenge because I only have few days to work on it. I only have 15 days for the design, sewing, fitting, and adjustments. Right after the phone call with my colleague, I started sketching.

I met a client recently and she asked me to be her wedding organizer and gown designer. The wedding will happen in May and I still have four months to prepare, fit, and adjust the gowns that she and her bridesmaids are going to wear. Our first meeting was about finalizing her theme and motif, counting the total number of participants, and budgeting the wedding. Of course, I decided to give Ivy some discounts 'cause she was recommended to me by my husband.

Ivy is a detail-oriented person. She wants everything to be done according to plan. She wants to be the most beautiful person on that day in her wedding gown. I made a gown sketch already but she wanted to keep everything private.

When I started my own fashion business, I did not hesitate to pursue everything all at once. I am determined to succeed and I was not afraid to ask for help. Maybe that is why I have achieved my goals because I learned to master the art of networking which is very important in the business industry. I was into selling different kinds of branded stuff like bags, accessories, apparels and shoes. It was into my advantage since my sister is living in New York and most of the Outlet stores are located near her place. During sale, I would try to contact her so she can pick the things that I like, but mostly I live it all up to her since I get my fashion sense from her.