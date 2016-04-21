Florida Custom Homes

The first thing you and your Cogdill designer will work together to ensure is that your home is ADA compliant, or built using Universal Design.

These terms basically mean that the home is accessible, specific to your handicap, and makes sense for everyone, including those without a disability.

Using these designs does not have to mean your home is aesthetically less pleasing.

For the outdoors entrances, you can expect handicap ramps that are designed by sloping the garage floor for a more natural appearance. Ramps that are tacked on to an existing model seem more like an afterthought.

You can also count on wider doorways, which are easier for wheelchair access, both outside the home and in.

Universal design means they will design a one story layout for your home. Everything you need will be available on one floor.