Sharing the Love for our Environment

My love for my family & the environment is unconditional, I have done many mistakes in my past life but I have regret everything and ask for forgiveness to my wife and children. When our family decided to start a new life away from the city, my wife got an idea to make a blog on how we conquer the bitterness of life. When we finally moved here in Kentucky, it was a big adjustment for us because we are used in living the city life and suddenly we decided to live down the country side. But we stand strong with our decision because we know it's going to benefit us in the long run.