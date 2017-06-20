How to Get a Macho Body in a Restaurant

The labor a pet parent has to do in order to train his/her pets is NOT easy, especially around kids and training them to not be in the kitchen when cooking. But I know the efforts I put in to take care of my lovely little spaniel right from the day I had my eyes on it and that was long time ago. It fills me with immense nostalgia when I rewind the day it got its vaccination course or the cold night I stormed at this poor soul for rushing out of the house.